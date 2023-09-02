Hospital pharmacy in Jersey no longer open to outpatients on weekends

The pharmacy in Jersey hospital is no longer open to outpatients at weekends.

However, it will remain accessible to inpatients at the hospital.

Chief Pharmacist, Debbie O'Driscoll, says the change will help the pharmacy "focus on providing a service to out inpatient population".

It's expected the change will have "very little impact to the public" as the decision was made after a review.

Community GP prescriptions are not affected as these are processed in a different way to hospital prescriptions.

