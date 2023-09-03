Eligible islanders will soon receive letters inviting them to book their next COVID-19 vaccine in Guernsey.

Those who qualify for the booster include people over 65, residents in care homes, and frontline health staff.

The island's vaccination team will travel to administer it to people who are unable to visit their GP and children who are clinically at risk.

They'll also be visiting care and residential homes to give the booster.

Invitations to make an appointment will be sent in batches and people are asked not to contact the vaccine centre until they receive theirs.

