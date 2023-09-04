Jersey's government is spending more than £450,000 on round-the-clock security at the Haut du Mont explosion site.

An ITV News Freedom of Information request revealed the contract with private firm G4S is in place for 12 months, although this could be extended depending on circumstances.

Ten people died in the explosion that happened just before 4am on Saturday 10 December and investigations are ongoing.

Jersey Police finished gathering evidence and released the site to the government back in March but the area on Pier Road in St Helier remains cordoned off.

In April, Ministers announced two buildings that were severely damaged in the incident would be demolished.

Three men arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as part of the investigation into what happened were released on bail as enquiries continue.

