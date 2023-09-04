Jersey teachers will strike for three days in September and October as part of an ongoing dispute with the government over pay and conditions.

Industrial action by teachers in the NASUWT union is planned for Tuesday 12 September, and Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 October.

These strikes were called off after positive talks in July, but the union say the government has since "cynically withdrawn" promises made over backdated pay.

NASUWT General Secretary, Dr Patrick Roach, said: "Our members have been angered by the actions of the Government and they are resolute in stepping up their industrial action.

"This strike action was completely avoidable had the Government upheld the agreement that was reached with the NASUWT.

"The promises of backdated pay have been cynically withdrawn without explanation."

In July, hundreds of teachers in the NEU union protested in St Helier's Royal Square as part of a day of strikes over pay and conditions.

Jersey's government has previously said that a 7.9% pay rise, already agreed with others across the public sector, is fair whilst also balancing affordability.

ITV News has contacted the government for a response to the NASUWT's latest announcement.

