Two men in hospital with stab wounds following altercations in St Saviour

Two men have been arrested and are in hospital after receiving stab wounds in St Saviour on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information following two separate incidents on Sunday 3 September in Wellington Park Estate in St Saviour.

The first altercation happened at around 8pm and the second incident reportedly took place at 10:30pm

The two men are believed to know each other and received stab wounds that required surgery at the General hospital. Their condition is being described as "stable".

Both men have been arrested on suspicion of Grave and Criminal Assault and other offences related to the incident.

Jersey Police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call 01534 612612 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are also appealing to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from the area to come forward, as well as any taxi drivers who were in the Wellington Park Estate on Sunday night.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: