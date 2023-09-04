Two teenage boys convicted of rape in Guernsey

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of rape in Guernsey.

Both were convicted in Guernsey's Royal Court, along with several other offences.

Guernsey police said that they will "always take offences of this kind incredibly seriously".

They said in a statement that officers had worked "very hard to investigate this matter and secure best evidence to help the prosecution in presenting the case".

Police also praised the victim for her courage in coming forward. DC Sue Marshall said: "Sexual offences, and rape in particular, are always challenging, and we always endeavour to support victims and their families throughout the process"

The two defendants will be sentenced later this year.

