All Guernsey States secondary schools become non-selective

As of the new 2023/24 academic year, all States schools for 11-16 year-olds in Guernsey are now non-selective.

The Guernsey Grammar School has been replaced by the new Les Varendes High School.

The name was chosen by survey, with a group of 20 students also contributing to the development of the school's new identity.

In time this will include a new uniform, with pupils interested in design working alongside staff to produce Les Varendes attire by September 2024.

Les Varendes will also have integrated with La Mare de Carteret by September 2025, with the States saying that the schools "have already started to work closely together" in preparation for the next stage of transition.

The designate Principal for Les Varendes High School, Verona Tomlin, said: "I can confidently say that we will be keeping the legacies of both the Grammar School and La Mare High at the forefront of our minds as we continue to develop the new school".

Les Varendes opens its doors to students on 4 September 2023, with new signage put up last week to mark the change.

