EastEnders star William Ellis completes forty mile round-island swim for charity
The actor, who plays Theo Hawthorne in Eastenders, spoke to ITV about his swimming fundraiser.
Soap star William Ellis has taken on a gruelling sea-swim challenge.
He took 9 hours and 52 minutes to complete a forty-mile swim around Jersey.
"It was a really lovely swim, but the sea threw everything at us," says William.
The actor is raising money for the charity Amaze - a Brighton-based organisation which supports families of children with special education needs and disabilities.
"We have a little boy...who has a very rare genetic condition called Mowat-Wilson syndrome," says William.
"So Amaze were instrumental in helping us with early diagnosis, all the paperwork, getting him to the right SEND [special educational needs and disabilities] schools, getting the right support - both emotional and just day-to-day life support.
"So I feel like I'm doing the swim, obviously not just for us but for all the families in Brighton who also have children with additional needs."
