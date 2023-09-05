Play Brightcove video

The actor, who plays Theo Hawthorne in Eastenders, spoke to ITV about his swimming fundraiser.

Soap star William Ellis has taken on a gruelling sea-swim challenge.

He took 9 hours and 52 minutes to complete a forty-mile swim around Jersey.

"It was a really lovely swim, but the sea threw everything at us," says William.

The actor is raising money for the charity Amaze - a Brighton-based organisation which supports families of children with special education needs and disabilities.

"We have a little boy...who has a very rare genetic condition called Mowat-Wilson syndrome," says William.

"So Amaze were instrumental in helping us with early diagnosis, all the paperwork, getting him to the right SEND [special educational needs and disabilities] schools, getting the right support - both emotional and just day-to-day life support.

"So I feel like I'm doing the swim, obviously not just for us but for all the families in Brighton who also have children with additional needs."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...