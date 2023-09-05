Network launched to encourage doctors to come and work in Guernsey

A networking site for healthcare professionals has been launched with the aim of encouraging more doctors to come and work in Guernsey.

The site, called the Guernsey Medic Network , is open to anyone with a link to Guernsey who is either applying to medical school, already a medical student, a junior doctor, a GP or specialist or a professional who supports doctors.

Through the network, members will be able to find out more information about healthcare on the Bailiwick.

The idea for the network came from Elizabeth College chemistry teacher and medicine mentor Pippa Read, with initial funding for the project being provided by the Medical Specialist Group (MSG).

Pippa said that they saw it as an opportunity "to bring together all the wonderful support that is already offered by the medical partners for sixth formers in the island and develop this to maintain support for undergraduates and junior doctors".

She added that "we would now love to welcome any doctors to the network who have a fond attachment to the island and would be happy to support younger doctors or applicants or just to network with other members of the Bailiwick living or working near to them."

The chair of the MSG, Dr Steve Evans, said that recruiting high quality doctors was a "key priority" for them.

He added that the network will help attract doctors with a connection to the island and also said "it will encourage locally born doctors to be ambassadors for the island among their UK colleagues, even if they're not ready to come back themselves."

