Guernsey politicians return to the States for the first time since the summer break today (6 September).

The last time the States sat in the Royal Chamber was 19 July 2023.

A number of topics are set to be debated, including the ongoing disagreement over the closure of Herm school.

There may also be changes to the domestic abuse law.

One such change would be the introduction of domestic violence injunctions in Sark.

Plans to extend Guernsey Airport runway are also a key talking point, as they have been in the States for many years.

It is proposed that the runway would improve connectivity to get more people to Guernsey - in the process supporting businesses and growing the economy.

More details of the agenda, including further information on various legislation, can be found here.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: