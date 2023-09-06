Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson has been to meet young farmer, Josh Dorey.

Guernsey's youngest farmer has spoken about taking ownership of the island's largest herd of cattle.

Josh Dorey, 29, took over the 300-strong herd in April, continuing a family legacy that spans more than a hundred years.

He says he feels "very privileged" to be the owner of the herd and also feels the future of farming on the island depends on the participation of the younger generation.

“We always need young people", he said. "Everyone gets older so you always need young people to be keen and interested to carry it on in the future like I’ve taken the farm on and will be carrying it on."

He says that farming in Guernsey carries its own unique appeal as well as challenges including the price of importing essentials.

"That costs a lot of money," he says. "A hundred pounds a pallet... getting feed over here and fertilizer and everything - so that just adds to the cost of trying to produce the milk as well, so it all adds to the milk price."

As well as a dairy herd, Josh also grows potatoes on the farm, with spuds that don't make the grade being fed to the cattle to minimize waste.

He said that farming in Guernsey is a practice that should be preserved on the island.

“You’re just trying to keep the nice landscape of Guernsey... and you’re growing crops to feed Guernsey people which is something I think is brilliant that we can do. It would be bad if we ever lost that.”

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: