The Jersey Ambulance Service say they are under "significant strain" after a recent surge in 999 calls.

The service have expressed concern that the rise in the number of calls to the emergency line may cause "delays in attending life-threatening situations".

Key resources might be occupied with non-urgent concerns when they are crucially needed elsewhere.

This request is a "temporary measure", Jersey Ambulance Service say, "to ensure the availability of emergency services for those who urgently need them, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused".

They are urging islanders to only contact the service in a "genuine emergency that requires immediate medical assistance."

If the medical advice is non-urgent, you are encouraged to contact a local healthcare provider or pharmacist as opposed to contacting the emergency response team.

