Increasing awareness of mental health services and the way data is gathered are among proposals from Guernsey's Health & Social Care Committee to improve islanders' mental wellbeing.

The newly published strategy includes a pledge to identify any gaps in their service offerings and implement recommendations from two previous reviews into mental health services on the island in 2018 and 2022.

The strategy also emphasizes the impact of people's economic circumstances and housing situation when it comes to the quality of their mental health.

Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health Services on Guernsey, said the strategy had a focus on "the building blocks for good health" including "housing, good pay, safe and accessible green spaces and good quality education".

She added that the "services themselves are only one part of the puzzle".

Jo Cottell, the Chief Executive of Guernsey Mind said that the strategy stressed "the importance of prevention and early intervention, as well as continuing efforts to raise awareness and tackle discrimination."

