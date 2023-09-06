The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) are actively looking to recruit older lifeguards.

The coastal charity are seeking those who have years of experience in and around water, such as veteran surfers or open swimmers.

Their new recruitment drive comes following a "shortage of experienced lifeguards after the pandemic".

Digby Ellis-Brecknell, 53, became a Jersey lifeguard this summer and says it has been a chance to keep fit while helping others.

"I think as an older lifeguard, you certainly bring one thing and that's life experience.

"In certain situations, you can step back a little bit, take your time, and think through a situation before rushing in".

Digby was initially interested in the profession after his son worked as a lifeguard in 2022.

It is hoped that workers over 50 can support and advise younger members of the team.

