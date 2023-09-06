A teenage boy, 17, has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man, 62, in Jersey earlier this year.

The teen was arrested on Sunday 5 March after a fight between the pair on Albert Street in St Helier, leaving the man with serious head injuries.

He was taken to the General Hospital for emergency treatment but died around two weeks later.

Jersey Police says the man's family has been supported by specially-trained officers.

The 17-year-old has also been charged with driving without a licence and insurance and will appear in court on Tuesday 19 September.

