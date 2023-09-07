A man arrested in connection with a stabbing on the Wellington Park estate in St Saviour has been charged by Jersey Police.

Robert Adrian Canavan, 29, has been charged with grave and criminal assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded into custody at La Moye Prison.

Two incidents are alleged to have happened on Sunday 3 September, the first at 8pm and another at 10:30pm.

Both Canavan and the other man involved were arrested at the time, and are believed to know each other.

