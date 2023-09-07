Rosemary Couldridge received the most votes in Sark's first election in five years on Thursday.

She won 143 votes, just three more than second-placed Benjamin Harris - Christopher Bateson came third with 138 votes.

All three will now become Conseillers for the Chief Pleas - the island's parliament.

James Martin, with 126 votes, missed out on being elected.

206 people voted, representing a turnout of 61.3%.

Couldridge and Harris will serve until January 2027, with Bateson serving until January 2025.

The results in full:

1st - Rosemary Couldridge - 143 votes

2nd - Benjamin Harris - 140 votes

3rd - Christopher Bateson - 138 votes

Unsuccessful - James Martin - 126 votes

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: