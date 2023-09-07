Sark Election Results: Rosemary Couldridge tops polls and James Martin misses out
Rosemary Couldridge received the most votes in Sark's first election in five years on Thursday.
She won 143 votes, just three more than second-placed Benjamin Harris - Christopher Bateson came third with 138 votes.
All three will now become Conseillers for the Chief Pleas - the island's parliament.
James Martin, with 126 votes, missed out on being elected.
206 people voted, representing a turnout of 61.3%.
Couldridge and Harris will serve until January 2027, with Bateson serving until January 2025.
The results in full:
1st - Rosemary Couldridge - 143 votes
2nd - Benjamin Harris - 140 votes
3rd - Christopher Bateson - 138 votes
Unsuccessful - James Martin - 126 votes
