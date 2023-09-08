The winning numbers from the 2023 Jersey Hospice Care Million Pound Lottery have been revealed.

More than £1.3 million in prize money has been won by lucky islanders as part of the charity's biggest annual fundraiser.

This year's winning numbers are:

4443 £1 million

6157 £100,000

2935 £75,000

3734 £50,000

7667 £25,000

In total, 10 winning numbers have been announced.

In addition to the top five prizes, five lucky people or syndicates have won an extra prize of £10,000.

Those winning ticket numbers were 7271, 1643, 7062, 5163 and 7908.

