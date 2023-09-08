Minute's silence to be held in Jersey on the anniversary of the Queen's death

A minute's silence will be held today in Jersey to mark a year since the death of the Queen.

A cannon at Victoria college will be fired at 15:10, the time at which the Queen passed away, to allow one minute of reflection for those who wish to participate.

A second cannon round will be fired at the end of the one minute period.

Flags on Government and Public Buildings will also be flown at full mast to mark the accession of King Charles III to the throne.

Flags will be raised at 08:00 on Friday 8 and remain at full mast until sunset.

In Guernsey, buildings with flagpoles are being encouraged to fly the Union Flag to mark the accession.

The Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq said that "The people of Jersey, like so many others around the globe, felt real loss and sorrow at Her Late Majesty’s passing, while at the same time celebrating the accession of the King."

"On the 8th September we can mark the anniversary of both of these historic events, remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and celebrating the start of the reign of His Majesty King Charles III."

