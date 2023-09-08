Royal College of Nursing members accept pay offer from Jersey Government

Members of the Royal College of Nursing have voted to accept a pay offer from Jersey's Government after months of discussion.

The union had previously rejected an offer made by the States Employment Board made in February.

The new revised offer that has been agreed involves a 7.9% pay rise as well as non pay measures such as extra holiday and a possible health plan that would be free to all staff.

83% of members voted to accept the offer, with 51% of eligible members voting in a survey that closed on Wednesday 6 September.

Ellen McNicholas, the Royal College of Nursing South East Regional Director, said: “We are pleased that members have voted to accept an offer they feel is the best that could be achieved".

"It is a shame it has taken nearly three quarters of the year to get an offer that members felt they could accept, but now we look forward to working with the States on achieving the non pay elements of the offer as well as considering the options for 2024 and beyond".

Andy Jehan, Vice Chair of the States Employment Board, said “I am pleased that we can now uplift the pay for nurses and midwives following their positive ballots."He added that "This has been a difficult year for negotiations, and the SEB wanted to provide a fair and balanced offer for all public servants."

“Nurses and midwives are a critical part of our in our health services, and we are pleased that we have managed to reach an agreement.”

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: