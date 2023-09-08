Play Brightcove video

Jersey's Ambulance Service has apologised after a 102-year-old woman was left on a St Helier street with a broken ankle for more than one hour after calling for an ambulance.

Lilian Stanger, who uses a wheelchair, fell over on Rue De Funchal on Thursday 7 September while walking with her friend Giuseppe Quaranta and their dog.

Giuseppe called the Ambulance multiple times but they waited for nearly an hour and twenty minutes for one to arrive.

"I told them 'look, she's 102 years of age, there is a priority'", he told ITV News.

"They say oh she's breathing, oh she's talking, then it's alright.

"I said what do you mean it's alright, she's 102 years of age."

Jersey's Ambulance Service recently warned it was under "significant strain" following a recent surge in 999 calls. Credit: ITV Channel

The ambulance eventually arrived and took Lilian to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Giuseppe said the fact the street where she fell was so near the hospital only adds to his frustration.

"In a small island like Jersey, it cannot happen", he said.

"People need to wake up and raise their voices up because we do need a service and something has to be done now not tomorrow."

The Chief Ambulance Officer for Jersey, Peter Gavey told ITV News: "I can only apologise to anyone... including this patient and their family and carers that we didn't get to them in the time they felt we should do.

"As I've said the spate of calls we've been dealing with this week has been very difficult to predict and crew for."

The service recently warned it was under "significant strain" following a surge in 999 calls on the island.

