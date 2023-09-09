Helicopter search for missing man in Jersey

Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Ellie-Rose Griffiths

A helicopter search is underway for a missing man in Jersey.

Richard Romeril was last seen at around 8:30am on Friday 8 September.

He is said to have been wearing blue jeans and an orange/brown t-shirt.

Police have confirmed that a helicopter - seen flying low around St Brelade's Bay on Saturday - is part of a search that is taking place for Mr Romeril.

In a social media post, the States of Jersey Police said it's concerned for Richard's welfare and has asked any islanders who see him to call 612 612.