Vape bins installed in Alderney to reduce fire risk

Alderney's government has issued a warning to islanders about the risks of discarding vapes among household rubbish.

Bins specifically for e-cigarettes and vapes have been put in place at the Recycling Centre and the Impôt.

Islanders are being reminded to use these and not put vapes among general household waste or public bins.

"A fire in the recycling centres or in one of the various waste handling trucks or bins is not only a risk to States Works staff and the fire teams but may also lead to significant costs and temporary reduction in the Island’s waste handling services,” says General Services Committee Chair, Lin Maurice.

In the UK, lithium batteries - found in vapes and e-cigarettes - are responsible for nearly 50% of all waste fires, costing the UK economy around £158 million each year.

“We hope everyone who uses vapes will take heed and use the special bins provided to protect our people and the Island," added Lin.