Hundreds of islanders complete charity run in memory of Jersey teenager

More than 700 people have taken part in Run for Kezia - a charity fun run organised in memory of a Jersey teenager who took her own life.

Kezia Mason was 14 when she died in March 2022.

The friends of Kezia Mason organised a 2k, 5k and 10k race in St Helier to encourage islanders to talk and to raise money for teenage mental health charities in the island.

Eleanor Bayford dressed up in a star costume in honour of her friend Kezia.

It is the second year the event has taken place, with £20,000 raised last year.

Matilda Welsh, one of Kezia's friends, said: "It was a small idea that me and my friends came up with initially and it's kind of just become such a big thing.

"It means so much because it means everyone can remember her in the same way and come together and do it all as one.

"It's quite an exciting event because everyone can do different lengths to raise awareness for mental health and remembering Kez and what she was like."

Alex Ruddy, race director, says: "The girls want to keep it going forward because they've just seen a real uplift in people talking about their mental health - normalising it.

"So for teenagers to be able to come to an event like this and they're still thinking about Kezia but also the fact that actually it's much better to talk rather than to struggle."

If you or someone you know is feeling low, depressed or just needs somebody to talk to, there are a range of services across the Channel Islands that can help:

JERSEY

Many secondary schools and Highlands College offer counselling too.

GUERNSEY

Guernsey Mind on 01481 722 959

Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123

The Oberlands Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561

Healthy Minds on 01481 227744/healthyminds@gov.gg

Psychological Therapies Team on 01481 225241 ext: 24268 or email PTT@gov.gg

The Recovery and Wellbeing Service on 01481 707727

OTHER SUPPORT

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) on 0800 58 58 58

childline.org.uk on 0800 1111

You can find more mental health and wellbeing support in the Channel Islands here.

