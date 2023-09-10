One of Jersey's largest teaching unions has called off strike action planned for Tuesday 12 September.

NASUWT members were due to walk out the classroom next week as part of an ongoing dispute with the government over pay and conditions.

The organisation has called off the industrial action following positive talks with the States Employment Board and a 7.9% back pay award being promised.

NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: "The strong resolve of members to take strike action to protect their pay has seen the Government change its policy and agree to pay the back pay owed to NASUWT members in September.

"The Government should move swiftly to resolve this, pay teachers what they are owed and then move on to meaningful negotiations around future pay and workload agreements."

The NASUWT added that a decision about the two further days of strikes planned for 18 and 19 October would be taken in due course.

Both the NEU and NAHT are still set to continue with plans for strike action on Tuesday.

More to follow...

