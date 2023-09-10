Teenagers arrested after Snow Hill fight

Two teenagers have been arrested after a large fight at Snow Hill early this morning (10 September).

The 18-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.

A number of men in their late teens and early twenties were involved in the incident, near the area of Queen Street and Snow Hill at around 2:30am.

Two young men required medical attention.

Police want to speak to anyone who may of been in the area or has any mobile phone footage of the incident.

