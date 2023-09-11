Part of the car park at Les Petils will be cordoned off while repair work is carried out at Guernsey's Bordeaux headland.

Boulders which moved during stormy weather will be repositioned and sections of the island's coastal defences rebuilt.

The work is set to begin on Tuesday 12 September and take a week to complete.

The repairs are being carried out as part of the Environment and Infrastructure department's ongoing efforts to keep Guernsey's coastal defences intact.

Most of the work will be carried out from the beach side, however, the States says contractors will be accessing the top of the path area to work on the top section of the boulder bank.

