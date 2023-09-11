Direct flights between Jersey and Croatia are expected to take off for the first time next summer.

Weekly BA CityFlyer flights chartered by FlyDirect will run between May and September 2024.

The Croatian capital of Split will be the fifth destination the company offers seasonal air links to, along with Palma, Faro, Ibiza and Malaga.

Robert Mackenzie is the managing director of FlyDirect's parent company, the C.I. Travel Group. He said: “Once again this summer, we have been overwhelmed by the support for our direct flights from Jersey to holiday destinations in the Mediterranean and Portugal.

"The feedback we have received has been incredible and we are so happy to be able to provide an increased choice of flight destinations."

Ports of Jersey boss, Matt Thomas, said: "We are delighted to see the continued growth of the FlyDirect programme in 2024 and the introduction of the new route to the beautiful location of Split.

"We are particularly pleased that islanders will be able to take advantage of an even greater choice of direct flights with FlyDirect when choosing their holiday destinations next year."

