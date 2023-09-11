Guernsey swimmers take their kit off for charity skinny dip

Swimmers stripped down to take part in Guernsey's annual 'Great British Skinny Dip', an event which aims to raise money for local charities.

This year the event was fundraising for 'Pink Ladies', a charity for women with breast cancer, and the men's cancer charity 'Mug', with all funds being used locally.

Among many taking the plunge for the first time was Kerry Gallienne who said she was "a bit nervous" but added that "we are what we are, it's our bodies at the end of the day."

"And if you don't like your body then you hide it away but I do like my body and that's why I'm doing this".

Peter Leigh, who is one of the organisers, explained that they had cleared the event with the authorities beforehand.

"We phoned the Chief of Police, I spoke to Ruari (Hardy) personally and he said 'we are not the moral police so as long as its well organised and well advertised I have no problem with this'".

Peter added that "There is actually no law against being on the beach naked, there is a law about being promiscuous".

Theresa Cusack, another first time skinny dipper, explained how much she enjoyed the event:

"Once you've tried it, you're hooked. You just let the water glide over you. You wear bathers what do they do? They get soggy and cling to you, it's much better to swim naked"

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: