Guernsey's puffin sculptures ready to be auctioned for charity

60 puffin sculptures are set to be auctioned off for charity, after a summer on display across Guernsey.

The 'Puffin Parade' is a community event which looks to raise awareness and funds for the charities GPSCA and Autism Guernsey.

On Tuesday 12 September, the auction will allow islander's the chance to take one home.

Constructed in the Philippines - the iconic birds are then locally painted by artists, schoolchildren, charities and other Guernsey communities.

Last year, the sale of the sculptures from the 'Golden Goat Trail' raised more than £73,000 - with one particular goat selling for over £10,000.

Those who would like to see the puffins before they are sold can visit the collection at St. Pierre Park - where they will all be on show between 1pm-4.30pm before the auction begins.

