The Inn hotel in Jersey could be converted into accommodation for The Royal Yacht hotel staff.

If plans are approved, 70 hospitality workers for The Yacht could be living in the purpose built housing.

The 3-star Inn Hotel on Queen's Road in St Helier opened in 2009.

It has 36 registered rooms - space which The Yacht could now use to help house some of the 240 staff they provide accommodation for.

No building works have been planned, only a "change of use" for the site and the installation of two bike shelters and a vehicle charging point.

