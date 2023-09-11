Jersey politicians could get 7.7% pay increase

Play Brightcove video

Pay reviewer Jennifer Long speaks to ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Jersey politicians could soon receive a 7.7% pay rise, taking their annual salary from £50,000 to £53,000 from 1 October 2023.

It's one of the recommendations of a review into States Members' pay by a consultant who previously led a statutory review of the remuneration of MPs in Westminster.

Pay Reviewer Jennifer Long said: "Given the impact States Members have on the lives of everyone in Jersey, it's important they are paid fairly for the work they do while also being far to taxpayers and constituents.

"These proposals would bring States Members' pay and pensions more in line with other employees and public servants in Jersey and provide a transparent and objective basis for future updates."

Jennifer Long is also proposing changes to the sum of money politicians are given when they fail to be re-elected. It comes after £97,500 was paid out to States Members voted out at the 2022 election.

Islanders are being invited to have their say on the proposals through an online consultation.

