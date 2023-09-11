New cleaning method to address algae in Guernsey's outdoor pools

Swimmers in Guernsey have raised concerns over the amount of algae gathering at La Vallette's bathing pools.

Islanders have said the large quantity of algae has meant the steps into the pools have become very slippery as a result.

Guernsey's States have responded by saying they will now change their outdoor bathing pool cleaning method to help resolve the issue.

The department responsible for their cleanliness says they will now begin a new approach.

The director of the La Vallette Bathing Pools, Helen Bonner-Morgan, said:

"Looking at the old method, which was a more bleach based cleaner. That combined with a more mechanical approach such as the pressure cleaning you can see that's being done today, that's being done as an interim before our regular cleaning.

She concluded, "I think we're going to have a much better solution now".

