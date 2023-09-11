Play Brightcove video

Jersey fundraiser Graham Bell has been nominated for an ITV Channel Pride of Britain Award.

He raised nearly £50,000 for two charities - Macmillan Jersey and the Jersey Cancer Trust - by completing a number of challenges.

Both organisations helped his brother, Craig, who tragically died from a rare form of cancer at just 38 in 2021.

Graham Bell, left, completed a series of fundraising challenges to raise money for the charities that helped his brother. Credit: ITV Channel

Having seen first-hand how much support the two charities offer, Graham felt he wanted to give something back.

He says: "It's not until you get through things and look back that you realise what a great amount of support I had and my family had.

"You realise you go through these big moments in life, but you've got a lot of people to help and I was just blown away by that.

"We took a lot and it was time to give something back, and repay that support network that we tapped into".

Graham cycled from St Malo to Paris in June. Credit: ITV Channel

Graham completed a range of challenges to raise the money, including ultra marathons, triathlons, and a cycle from St Malo to Paris.

Possibly his toughest test was cycling, running and swimming 865km in a month - the distance from the Macmillan in his native Edinburgh to the centre in Jersey.

He also partook in one of running's most famous races - the London Marathon.

Graham says his family supported him while he completed all his different challenges. Credit: ITV Channel

His family were the rock that supported him throughout his fundraising journey.

Karen Bell, his wife, says: "Working towards a challenge almost distracted him in a way, but the thing that got him through each of those events, because some of them were particularly challenging, was doing it for Craig, doing it for Macmillan and the other charities that he supported.

"Anything he puts his mind to, he's going to achieve at the end of the day, and he's probably the most caring person I know, without a doubt".

For his parents, Graham's determination to raise so much for the people who helped his brother has offered some solace as they've grieved their son.

Marion Bell, his mother, says: "He's done so much and raised so much money.

"We're just very proud that he's done it for his brother and our son, who we miss very much."

Last September, Graham swam, cycled and ran 865km - the distance between Macmillan Jersey and the centre in Edinburgh. Credit: ITV Channel

The money will go a long way in helping the two local charities.

CEO of Macmillan Jersey, Steph Gibaut, says Graham's actions have already made a real impact.

"We've spoken a lot about Graham over the last two years as a team and the word that constantly comes up is inspiring.

"I think it takes real courage for somebody that's been personally impacted by the effects of cancer to stand up in front of the public and talk about their experience".

One of Graham's challenges was running the London Marathon. Credit: ITV Channel

Graham himself says he's been "blown away" by the support of people in Jersey and those who accompanied him on some of the challenges.

"Thank you doesn't seem enough but thank you is what I would like to say to them.

"I couldn't have done it without them".

