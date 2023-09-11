Police in Jersey are continuing to search for missing man Richard Romeril.

Officers say they are still concerned for his welfare, having not been seen since the morning of Friday 8 September.

He was last seen buying an orange bucket and other items from B&Q on Queen's Road in St Helier at around 9:45am.

Later that day - at around 2pm - his black Kia Sportage was found near Noirmont Point in St Brelade.

Richard's car, a black Kia Sportage, was found near Noirmont Point on Friday afternoon. Credit: States of Jersey Police

Richard is described as around 5'3" tall, with a moustache and receding hairline.

He is believed to be wearing a brown or orange t-shirt, black shorts, and light-coloured work boots.

Anyone who may have seen him or a man matching his description since Friday has been asked to call Jersey Police on 01534 612612.

