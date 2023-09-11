New CCTV footage shows missing Jersey man visiting B&Q before his car was discovered
Police in Jersey are continuing to search for missing man Richard Romeril.
Officers say they are still concerned for his welfare, having not been seen since the morning of Friday 8 September.
He was last seen buying an orange bucket and other items from B&Q on Queen's Road in St Helier at around 9:45am.
Later that day - at around 2pm - his black Kia Sportage was found near Noirmont Point in St Brelade.
Richard is described as around 5'3" tall, with a moustache and receding hairline.
He is believed to be wearing a brown or orange t-shirt, black shorts, and light-coloured work boots.
Anyone who may have seen him or a man matching his description since Friday has been asked to call Jersey Police on 01534 612612.
