Four post offices in Jersey are set to close in the coming months due to high operating costs and low usage.

Jersey Post has warned that sub-offices within the Co-op stores at Beaumont, Georgetown and Pontac will close on 27 October, followed by the Don Street post office closing on 31 December.

Co-op CEO Mark Cox says: "We have discussed various options with Jersey Post, and, regrettably, we have concluded that the only option is to close these four post offices."

He continued, saying that the decision was due to "running costs" as well as "a decline in business and postal volumes, the removal of our own foreign currency services and recruitment challenges".

Mr Cox explained that the changes made running the offices "unsustainable".

Post offices will remain open in the Co-op stores at the Grand Marchés in St Helier and St Peter as well as the Locale stores at Maufant and St Brelade.

