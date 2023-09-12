Police have revealed that missing Jersey man Richard Romeril bought camping gear, including a tent, sleeping bag and rucksack in the hours before he disappeared.

The 48-year-old left his home in St John at 8:30am on Friday 8 September.

Just over an hour later, he was spotted on CCTV at 9:45am buying an orange bucket and grey tarpaulin from B&Q on Queen's Road in St Helier.

But officers now believe that between the two sightings, Richard visited Blacks - the outdoor clothing and equipment shop - on King Street.

While there, he is said to have bought a green tent, black and blue sleeping bag, grey rucksack and blue foam sleeping mat.

Jersey Police are continuing to appeal for information about Richard's whereabouts, asking residents who live near Ouaisne, Noirmont and Portelet to check their gardens, sheds, and outbuildings for any sign of him.

His car, a black Kia Sportage, was discovered at around 2pm on Friday parked at Noirmont Point.

Richard left his home in St John, visited two shops in St Helier then parked up near Noirmont Point in St Brelade. Credit: ITV News

A police spokesperson said while several eyewitness reports place Richard in the south-west of the island and officers believe he is most likely in the area, he may have travelled further afield.

Flyers have been given out to homes and businesses in the area with a photo of him and his description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jersey Police on 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

