Play Brightcove video

Listen as a debate on Herm's school arrangements was interrupted by a woman calling someone a 'd***head' and swearing about staples

The circumstances leading up to a sitting of Guernsey's parliament being interrupted by a woman swearing and complaining about stationery are being explored by the body that oversees conduct in the island's government.

During a debate on the future of Herm's school on Friday 8 September - which was broadcast on BBC Radio Guernsey and streamed online - a woman's voice could be heard talking over proceedings.

As Deputy Lester Queripel spoke, the unidentified woman could be heard sighing before uttering the word "d***head!".

Later the same voice interrupted Deputy John Gollop by swearing and muttering about staples.

At a meeting this week, Guernsey's States Assembly & Constitution Committee is expected to discuss how the incident was able to happen in the first place.

It follows a similar situation in Jersey's parliament in July when a politician appeared to be heckled mid-speech.

A spokesperson for the States of Guernsey told ITV News: "The problem arose from a Teams feed being open.

"It is a problem that is easily resolved, won’t reoccur and on this occasion was probably compounded by the recent installation of a new sound system in the Royal Court Chamber, which is still bedding in."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: