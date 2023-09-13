Politicians in Jersey have voted overwhelmingly in favour of re-opening the 'Reuse Centre' at La Collette.

St Helier Deputy Catherine Curtis lodged a proposition calling for the site - which closed during the Covid pandemic - to re-open.

It was previously operated by the charity, Acorn, but a tender process is currently underway to find a new operator for the site.

Originally, Deputy Curtis called for the site to re-open by the end of 2023, but a successful amendment from the Infrastructure Minister saw the target date pushed back to April 2024.

Deputy Tom Binet said that was to allow time for the tender process to complete, and to draw up plans for government staff to operate the site if a third-party operator cannot be found.

Of the 45 States members present for the vote on Wednesday 13 September, only Deputy Elaine Millar voted against it.

