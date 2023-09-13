An auction of this summer's 'Puffin Parade' has raised £98,200 for local charities.

The 60 puffin sculptures were put on sale at St Pierre Park Hotel last night (12 September).

Thousands of islanders visited the puffins for the final time before they were taken to their new homes.

The money raised from the sale of the puffins will go to Autism Guernsey and the GSPCA.

The puffins were designed by local artists and communities before being put on display across the island over the summer. Credit: ITV Channel

Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager said: “The Guernsey Puffin Parade has been such an incredible event for both the GSPCA and Autism Guernsey with the GSPCA celebrating 150 years and Autism Guernsey celebrating 10 years, what an incredible way to celebrate with all that has taken place with the Guernsey Puffin Parade.”

Islanders bid between £700 and £3,500 for the one-of-a-kind creations, with some also purchasing raffle tickets for an extra chance to win.

Organisers had bids for the birds from the UK, but believe all 60 will now be staying in the Bailiwick for islanders to enjoy for years to come.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: