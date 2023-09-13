Two men have been taken to hospital with facial injuries following a fight in St Helier.

The incident began on Burrard Street around midnight on Sunday 10 September.

A third man was also involved in the incident, but did not require any medical treatment.

Jersey Police are asking for witnesses - or those with information - to come forward.

Two of the men have also been arrested for grave and criminal assault, with the third for breach of the peace by fighting.

Those who saw the fight or have any information are asked to contact Jersey Police on 612612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

