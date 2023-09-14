Islanders in Guernsey could be able to fly direct to Paris from next Spring, if politicians agree to subsidise the new route.

The flights could take off from March 2024, operating as a three-year trial, according to the President of the island's Economic Development Committee.

Deputy Neil Inder told a recent Scrutiny meeting the flights would run twice a week between Guernsey and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport if the funding is made available in the Government Work Plan.

£500,000 is currently earmarked to connect Guernsey to an international travel hub, in the hope that it would boost the island's economy.

While the Deputy did not reveal which airline the committee is in discussions with about running the service, the States-owned carrier Aurigny would likely be in the frame.

The Guernsey airline last flew to France in 2018, when it axed its Dinard route due to low passenger numbers.

Deputy Inder explained what the service could look like if the States gave it financial support: "It [would be] a twice-weekly service starting in March 2024. It's a three-year trial, landing at Charles de Gaulle.

"But ultimately, it's a bid through the Government Work Plan. If [the proposal] doesn't get through the Government Work Plan, it won't happen."

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: