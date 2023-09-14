A Jersey man who has been missing since Friday 8 September has been found "safe and well", according to local police.

Richard Romeril, 48, left his home in St John at 8:30am that morning.

In the next few hours, he was found to have bought camping gear and other hardware from two shops in St Helier.

His car was then discovered parked up by Noirmont Point at around 2pm that afternoon.

In the days that followed, helicopters were called in to assist in the search and properties in St Brelade have been searched door-to-door.

Jersey Police has confirmed that Mr Romeril has been found "safe and well" on La Route des Hêtres in St Peter just before 2am on Thursday 14 September by a patrolling officer.

The force has thanked islanders who took part in the search efforts and provided information on potential sightings.

