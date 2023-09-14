A Jersey man has been taken into custody after being charged with a string of 20 sexual offences.

Richard Louis Romeril, 48, is accused of attempted rape, indecent assault and forcing his victim to take part in sexual acts with him.

He also allegedly created indecent images of children.

Romeril appeared before Jersey's Magistrate's Court this morning (Thursday 14 September) where he was remanded in custody.

His case has been referred to the island's Royal Court, where he will appear in November.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: