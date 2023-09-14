Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has rejoined her England Lioness team mates.

The Sarnian has been named in the squad who are preparing for this month's UEFA Women's Nations League campaign.

It comes just months after the 21-year-old missed out on a World Cup spot, where the Lionesses made it to the final in Australia before narrowly missing out on glory to Spain.

Speaking on Maya and teammate Lucy Staniforth's return to the squad, Lioness boss Sarina Wiegman said: "They did really well and of course they went with the team when we arrived in Australia.

"They has been a great team player and perform really well on the pitch too - so if anything were to happen with the squad, they were ready to step in and that's the way they left the team too when we started.

"They have had a good preparation now with their home clubs, so when the opportunity came, we brought them in."

England will play Scotland, The Netherlands and Belgium twice between now and early December in the hope of winning their group, and progressing to February’s four-team Nations League Finals.

The teams which read the finals will guarantee a place at next summer's 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Lionesses return to the pitch for their first match against Scotland on Friday 22 September.

