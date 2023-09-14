Thousands of pounds worth of funding is available for event planners and activity providers in Guernsey.

A total of £123,000 is up for grabs through the annual Events and Activities grants.

For 2024 only, islanders can also apply for the Tourism Development Fund - which totals £150,000.

Hannah Beacom, chair of the Tourism Management Board, said: "The Tourism Management Board wants to use this funding to support locally-held events and activities, and invest in new products, where there is a clear benefit to tourism.

"This is a great opportunity to see some new, fresh ideas coming through and we’re looking forward to discussing how we can support financially and otherwise."

The deadline to pitch for the Tourism Development Fund is Sunday 15 October, while initial submissions for the Activities and Events grant must be completed by Thursday 26 October.

Submission should aim to meet some or all of the following criteria:

• Driving enhanced on-island experience for the visitor and enhancing Guernsey’s tourism product.

• Driving visitor growth.

• Promoting business or economic development where there is a clear benefit for the local economy.

• Building local entrepreneurial capacity.

