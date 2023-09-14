What's on: Timetable for the Channel Island Air Display 2023
Guernsey and Jersey host the Red Arrows today (14 September) for the annual air display taking place across the Bailiwicks.
Spitfires, Hurricanes and a Lancaster bomber will also be taking to the skies for a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Find below a timetable of the day.
Guernsey Air Display
11.00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster, Spitfire, Hurricane)
11.21 - OV-10B Bronco
11.34 - Titans
11.49 - Jet Pitts
12.05 - Team Raven - Formation Aerobatic Display Team
12.23 - P8 Poseidon Flypast
12.31 - Seafire SX336 - Navy Wings - Naval Aviation Charity
12.45 - RAF Red Arrows
Jersey Air Display
13.00 - P8 Poseidon Flypast
13.25 - RAF Falcons
13.55 - Patrouille de France
14.40 - Jet Pitts
14.55 - North American AT-6 Pair
15.09 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster, Spitfire, Hurricane)
15.31 - Team Raven - Formation Aerobatic Display Team
15.50 - PBY-5A Catalina
16.04 - OV-10B Bronco
16.15 - SAAB J35 Draken
16.29 - RAF Red Arrows
