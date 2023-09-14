Guernsey and Jersey host the Red Arrows today (14 September) for the annual air display taking place across the Bailiwicks.

Spitfires, Hurricanes and a Lancaster bomber will also be taking to the skies for a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Find below a timetable of the day.

Guernsey Air Display

11.00 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster, Spitfire, Hurricane)

11.21 - OV-10B Bronco

11.34 - Titans

11.49 - Jet Pitts

12.05 - Team Raven - Formation Aerobatic Display Team

12.23 - P8 Poseidon Flypast

12.31 - Seafire SX336 - Navy Wings - Naval Aviation Charity

12.45 - RAF Red Arrows

Jersey Air Display

13.00 - P8 Poseidon Flypast

13.25 - RAF Falcons

13.55 - Patrouille de France

14.40 - Jet Pitts

14.55 - North American AT-6 Pair

15.09 - Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster, Spitfire, Hurricane)

15.31 - Team Raven - Formation Aerobatic Display Team

15.50 - PBY-5A Catalina

16.04 - OV-10B Bronco

16.15 - SAAB J35 Draken

16.29 - RAF Red Arrows

