Preparation work is due to begin this month towards clearing the Overdale site at Westmount, ahead of its future redevelopment as part of Jersey's proposed dual-site hospital.

Asbestos surveys and removal work on the dilapidated buildings towards the back of the site will begin this month, ahead of their demolition later this year.

A local company - Jersey Demolition Contractors - has been chosen to carry out the work.

Under the latest iterations of Jersey's hospital plans, the Overdale site is expected to become home to the island's acute healthcare services by 2028 - providing short-term treatment to patients with severe injuries.

The Health Department says Samarès Ward - the island's dedicated patient rehabilitation unit - will remain at Overdale for the foreseeable future.

The ward was closed by the former Health Minister in 2020 and services moved to Plemont Ward at the General Hospital, sparking widespread criticism from patients about a drop in the standard of care.

In January 2022, politicians voted unanimously to re-open Samarès Ward for patients who have suffered a stroke or other serious injury. It re-opened in August of that year.

Samarès Ward previously shut its doors for two years, but Health officials now say it will stay at Overdale for the foreseeable future Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Karen Wilson, reassured patients the ward would not close again until a new facility "of the same or better quality" is found.

She said: "In August, we completed the move of Health and Community outpatient services from Overdale to the new Enid Quenault Health and Wellbeing Centre at the former Les Quennevais School site.

"The Wellbeing Centre is the first development to be delivered as part of the New Healthcare Facilities Programme, which is a significant step forward in providing the modern health facilities islanders need. They will contribute to health and care workers being able to deliver the best possible health outcomes."

"While Samarès Ward will continue to operate at Overdale, options for a new facility are being progressed at pace. I’d like to reassure patients and staff that Samarès Ward will remain at Overdale for the time being."

