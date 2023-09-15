The body of a woman has been found on a Jersey beach.

Police were called to La Haule slip in St Brelade at 7am this morning (15 September).

The woman was found in the water by a member of the public.

Her identity is not currently known and police are working to identify her.

More to follow...

