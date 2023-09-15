Guernsey car rally to be cancelled next year in effort by States to cut costs

Guernsey's car rally will be cancelled next year following a decision by the States to cut back on costs.

The environment and infrastructure committee said that it was looking to make best use of "taxpayers' money" and would therefore be cancelling events considered too costly to organise.

In a statement, they said "there are a number of events which require many hundreds of hours of staff time to consider applications, review risk assessments and manage feedback from members of the public and businesses."

It added that this was "especially" the case for new events and "events that may divide public opinion".

For the rest of 2023 and 2024 the committee has said it will not be accepting applications from major events that require significant amounts of time to organise and involve more than three roads being closed.

Deputy Adrian Gabriel, the Vice President of E & I explained that the decision to cut back on specific events had been made with the "current budgetary challenges" of the States in mind.

He said that “we want to continue to facilitate major events and we’ll be talking with major event organisers and other appropriate parties to move ahead with this in due course".

Seafront Sundays and hill climb events will still carry on as normal, as well as events that have already secured permission.

